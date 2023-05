Alegeri Turcia | Un sondaj și o mișcare electorală neașteptată dau aripi opoziției și îl lovesc pe Erdogan, înaintea prezidențialelor de duminică

May 5, 2023, Izmir, Turkey: A man looks at a torn banner of Recep Tayyip Erdogan. 5 days left until the 2023 elections. The election campaign continues for the two major candidates, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Kemal Kilicdaroglu. People go for elections with great excitement under the shadow of election posters. (Credit Image: © Murat Kocabas/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire)