A teenager gets a jab of a Covid-19 vaccine on August 24, 2021 in Argenteuil, north of Paris, France. The French vaccination programme opened up to under 18s in mid June, and the latest data shows that half of all French teenagers have had at least one dose, while a quarter are fully vaccinated. France was one of the first countries to start vaccinating its under 18s, opening up the Covid vaccination programme to 12-17-year-olds on June 15th. Photo by Eliot Blondet/ABACAPRESS.COM