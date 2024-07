A police officer patrols at the Place of Trocadero before the Paris Olympic Games Opening Ceremony in Pairs on July 3rd, 2024. The 2024 Summer Paris Olympics is scheduled from 26 July to 11 August.,Image: 887042334, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This content is intended for editorial use only. For other uses, additional clearances may be required. No Use in Japan JAPAN OUT, Model Release: no