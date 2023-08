This is the moment when baby serial killer Lucy Letby was arrested at her Chester home in July 2018., Cheshire Police went to the Westbourne Road home on July 3, just after 6am, to arrest nurse Letby on suspicion of multiple counts of murder and attempted murder., Letby, 33, has been found guilty of murdering seven babies and attempting to murder six more at the Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 and June 2016, while working as a neonatal unit nurse, Images taken from police body-worn footage shows Letby, who had recently returned from a family holiday, opening the door and initially smiling before cops introduce themselves and enter the address., Further footage shows Letby being taken away from her home to a police car about 10 minutes later., Video shot July 3, 2018 and released to the media on August 18, 2023. , Editorial usage., Credit Cheshire Police / MEGA. 18 Aug 2023,Image: 798237388, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: World Rights, Model Release: no, Pictured: Lucy Letby arrested by police at home in Chester on July 3, 2018 before being led to car by cops