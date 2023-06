dpatop - 15 June 2023, Bavaria, Schwangau: View of Neuschwanstein. A man attacked two women near the world-famous Neuschwanstein Castle on Wednesday, seriously injuring one of them. The woman later died. (to dpa "Deadly attack near Neuschwanstein Castle - US tourist in custody"),Image: 783530496, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no