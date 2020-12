SFANTU GHERGE, ROMANIA - (ARCHIVE): A file photo dated November 7, 2020 shows Romanian referee Sebastian Coltescu in action during the game between Sepsi OSK Sfantu Gheorghe and FC Hermannstadt for the Romania Liga 1, Round 10, played in Sfantu Gherghe, Romania. December 9, Wednesday's UEFA Champions League match between France's Paris Saint-Germain and Turkey's Medipol Basaksehir was paused after an alleged racist remark targeting the Turkish club's technical staff. In the 17th minute of the match at Parc des Princes, Basaksehir assistant manager Pierre Webo from Cameroon argued with the referee of the match about a position. But the fourth official Sebastian Coltescu warned the referee to sent him off. Alex Nicodim / Anadolu Agency/ABACAPRESS.COM