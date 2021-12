Cape Town, South Africa - 6 July 2020 - Coronavirus - Grade 1 sanitise hands before entering class. Goodwood Park Primary along with other primary schools across the country had their grade 1 and 6 return for learning today during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown level 3. The kids are screened once entering the school. Once in class, they are seated socially distanced apart. They are shown an educational video on how the school will operate and what they need to do to stay safe while at school. During break, there are demarcated areas where they exercise and if its a nice day, they will sit and have their lunch but for now they have their lunch in class. They remove their masks while eating, other than that they keep their masks on and a visor is optional. If a learner wants to use the toilet, the whole class lines up for the toilet break. Photo by Courtney Africa/RealTime Images/ABACAPRESS.COM