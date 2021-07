epa09153221 French Health Minister Olivier Veran speaks during a press conference on the current French government strategy for the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic in Paris, France, 22 April 2021. Castex announced that daytime travel constraints will be 'lifted' from May 3, shops, cultural and sporting activities and terraces will reopen 'around mid-May' if the sanitary situation allows it adding that that 400,000 saliva tests against Covid-19 would be deployed in elementary schools when classes resume next week, with a target of 600,000 by mid-May. EPA-EFE/LUDOVIC MARIN / POOL MAXPPP OUT