June 15, 2021, Taipei, N/A for Taiwan, Taiwan: Seniors aged 85 and older receive an AstraZeneca vaccine at West Garden Hospital in Taipei's Wanhua District. Japan donated 1.24 million AstraZeneca vaccines to the island nation where inoculation rates are very low amid its worst outbreak since the start of the pandemic. After experiencing a spike of local infections, including a large outbreak in Wanhua District, Taiwan's raised its alert to a Level-3, closing schools, recreational facilities and mandating take-out for restaurants. Face masks are required to be worn in all public spaces. (Credit Image: © Brennan O'Connor/ZUMA Wire)