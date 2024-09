Bărbații europeni, chiar dacă trăiesc mai puțin, au câteva luni de viață sănătoasă în plus față de femei. Situația în România | Studiu Eurostat

August 4, 2022, Barcelona (Catalonia, Spain: Hundreds of people walk along Las Ramblas, August 4, 2022, in Barcelona, Catalonia (Spain). The attacks of August 17, 2017 in Barcelona and Cambrils (Tarragona) turn five years old this Wednesday, with the case already tried in the National Court and with a sentence that last year convicted three members of the jihadist cell that organized them. The attacks caused 16 deaths and the sentence of the case recognizes 350 victims of the events for physical injuries or psychological damage...04 AUGUST 2022;BARCELONA;CATALONIA;ATTACK;AUGUST;2017;CAMBRILS..David Zorrakino / Europa Press..08/04/2022 (Credit Image: © David Zorrakino/Contacto via ZUMA Press)