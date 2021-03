epa09057233 Hosts Tina Mueller (R) and Martin Brygmann stand on stage during the dress rehearsal for the Danish Melodi Grand Prix 2021 in Copenhagen, Denmark, 06 March 2021. The Danish selection for Eurovision Song Contest 2021 will be affected by the current COVID-19 pandemic. The ESC 2021 is set to be the 65th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest held in Rotterdam, Netherlands from 18 to 22 May. EPA-EFE/Martin Sylvest DENMARK OUT