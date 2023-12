A child stands near tents at a temporary shelter after an earthquake in Dahejia town in northwestern China's Gansu province, Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023. A strong overnight earthquake rattled a mountainous region of northwestern China, authorities said Tuesday, destroying homes, leaving residents out in a below-freezing winter night and killing many in the nation's deadliest quake in nine years.,Image: 831143183, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This content is intended for editorial use only. For other uses, additional clearances may be required., Model Release: no