This aerial view, shows search and rescue personnel working on site after the partial collapse of the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, north of Miami Beach, on June 24, 2021. The multi-story apartment block in Florida partially collapsed early June 24, sparking a major emergency response. Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett told NBC’s Today show: “My police chief has told me that we transported two people to the hospital this morning at least and one has died. We treated ten people on the site.”,Image: 617724334, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia