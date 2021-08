Suma cu care a fost vândută o bucată de tort de la nunta prinţului Charles cu Diana

epa09410042 An undated handout photo made available by Dominic Winter Auctioneers shows a box containing a 40-year-old slice of Britain's Prince Charles and Diana's wedding cake. Auctioneer and royal memorabilia specialist Chris Albury said: 'We were amazed at the numbers of people wanting to bid on this large and unique piece of royal cake icing.' The cake slice sold for 1,850 pound (2,185 euro). EPA-EFE/Dominic Winter Auctioneers HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES