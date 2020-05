epa02879380 A photo dated 13 August 2011 and made available 24 August 2011 showing Belgian Westvletern Trappist Beer in Westvletern, Belgium. The beer from the Trappist monastery Abby Sankt Sixtus is sold exclusively at the monastery. Enthusiasts travel across half of Europe to get a few bottles of the beer, that the monks only brew in prayer. EPA/CHRISTIAN HORSTEN