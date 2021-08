May 7, 2021: Quin McHale, 4, gets help putting on his mask from his mother, Jackie McHale on May 4, 2021. They live in Ashton and are visiting the Federal Hill Park playground. Parents try to keep their families stay safe during the pandemic while giving children a chance to play and socialize. Clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccines are underway for children 6 months to 12 years. (Credit Image: © TNS via ZUMA Wire)