epa08174591 Chinese tourists wearing protective masks check in for their flight to China at Don Mueang airport in Bangkok, Thailand, 29 January 2020. Thai health officials are stepping up monitoring and inspection for the new SARS-like coronavirus after the Public Health Ministry confirmed fourteen people are reported to be infected in Thailand. The virus has so far killed at least 132 people and infected nearly six thousand others around the globe, mostly in China. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL