epa00888545 The Hainanese chicken rice dish in a branch of famous chicken rice restaurant Boon Tong Kee in Singapore on Monday 18 December 2006. The hugely popular chicken rice chain restaurant can sell from 80 to 100 chickens in a day at a single branch to hungry customers. The chicken rice dish originating from the island of Hainan in China, is one of the most popular dish in Singapore and is often considered as one of the national dishes of the city-state. Food in south east Asian nations is a varied, delicious mixed bag of fresh meat, fish and vegetables, combined in a spicy sweet and sour array of mouth watering dishes. Many dishes are cooked on the street at food markets, and the same dishes served in high end restaurants. Everyone can afford to eat out at one or the other. EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG