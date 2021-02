Medical staff members wearing personal protective equipments work in the novel coronavirus Covid-19 section of a hospital in the city of Shumen, North-East Bulgaria on November 6, 2020. Poorest countries in the EU, Bulgaria and Romania had mastered the first wave of covid-19 with early lockdowns. But the second wave, more violent, revealed the inequalities of the system where hospitals are "commercial companies" and many young people leave for the West.,Image: 568730378, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: TO GO WITH AFP STORY BY VESSELA SERGUEVA, Model Release: no