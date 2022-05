epa08911743 Migrants, mostly of Cuban origin, try to cross the border into the United States in search of political asylum, through the Paso del Norte International Bridge, in Ciudad Juarez, in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico, 30 December 2020. About 300 migrants, mostly of Cuban origin, who remain in the Mexican Ciudad Juarez (Chihuahua), tried to cross the border with El Paso, Texas, USA, a night earlier, which caused the border to be completely closed and reinforced from the US authorities for several hours. EPA-EFE/Luis Torres