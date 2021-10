epa09523195 Hezbollah supporters demonstrate in front of the Palace of Justice calling for the dismissal of the Public Prosecutor Judge Tareq Bitar in Beirut, Lebanon, 14 October 2021. At least two people were killed in gunfire as Hezbollah supporters were on their way to join the demonstration. Hezbollah supporters are calling for the removal of Public Prosecutor Judge Tareq Bitar who is leading the probe in the August 2020 Beirut Port explosion claiming he is 'politically biased'. EPA-EFE/NABIL MOUNZER