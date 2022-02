epa09730249 Some inhabitants of the neighborhood of Analamahitsy, whose houses were in danger of collapsing, are moved to a public elementary school as cyclone Batsirai is expected to hit Madagascar, in Antananarivo, Madagascar, 05 February 2022. According to a statement by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), Madagascar is bracing for tropical cyclone Batsirai, which may intensify before landfall to Category 4 strength, with sustained winds of nearly 200 km/h. The cyclone is expected to make landfall in Eastern Madagascar on 05 February in the region of Mahanoro. EPA-EFE/HENITSOA RAFALIA