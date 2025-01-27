Cuprins:
Restaurant Sat Bains din Nottingham a fost desemnat cel mai bun restaurant din afara Londrei. Acesta a obținut primul loc în clasamentul național.
Sat Bains, proprietarul restaurantului, a declarat: ,,Suntem onorați să ocupăm primul loc în această listă excelentă de restaurante. Ne străduim să fim consecvenți și relevanți, inovând continuu ceea ce facem și cum o facem pentru a fi cei mai buni, punând în lumină unele dintre cele mai bune produse ale țării în toată gloria lor.“
Cele mai bune 100 de restaurante din Marea Britanie în afara Londrei pentru 2025
- 1. Restaurant Sat Bains cu camere, Lenton Lane, Nottingham
- 2. Pine, Vallum Farm, East Wallhouses, Northumberland
- 3. Ynyshir, Eglwys Fach, Machynlleth, Powys
- 4. Grace & Savour, Hampton Manor, Hampton-in-Arden, West Midlands
- 5. Tesut de Adam Smith, Coworth Park, Ascot, Berkshire
- 6. L’Enclume, strada Cavendish, Grange-Over-Sands, Cumbria
- 7. Restaurantul cu camere Moor Hall, Prescot Road, Aughton, Lancashire
- 8. Skof, Federation Street, Manchester
- 9. Opheem, Summer Row, Birmingham, West Midlands
- 10. Myse, Main Street, Hovingham, North Yorkshire
- 11. Lyla, Terasa Regală, Abbeyhill, Edinburgh
- 12. Fermă Updown, Deal, Kent
- 13. JÖRO, Old Mill Lane, Sheffield, South Yorkshire
- 14. Osip, Kingsettle Hill, Bruton, Somerset
- 15. The Angel Inn, Hetton, North Yorkshire
- 16. Restaurantul Glenturret Lalique, Perthshire
- 17. Higher Ground, strada New York, Manchester
- 18. Heft, High Newton, Grange-over-Sands, Cumbria
- 19. The Greyhound Beaconsfield, Windsor End, Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire
- 20. Hanul Kinneuchar, Kilconquhar, Fife & Angus
- 21. Wilsons, Chandos Road, Bristol
- 22. Paul Ainsworth la nr. 6, Middle Street, Padstow, Cornwall
- 23. Solstițiul Newcastle, Newcastle upon Tyne
- 24. Seu, Church Road, Royal Tunbridge Wells, Kent
- 25. Pasul de la South Lodge, Horsham, West Sussex
- 26. Alchemilla Nottingham, Derby Road, Nottingham
- 27. Shaun Rankin la Grantley Hall, North Yorkshire
- 28. Rădăcini York, York
- 29. The Little Chartroom, Bonnington, Edinburgh
- 30. Clubul Muddlers, Belfast, Co Antrim
- 31. Forja la Middleton Lodge, Middleton Tyas, North Yorkshire
- 32. Lark, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk
- 33. Montrose Edinburgh
- 34. Fhior, strada Broughton, Bonnington, Edinburgh
- 35. Hjem, Hotelul Hadrian, Hexham, Northumberland
- 36. Vetch, Hope Street, Liverpool
- 37. Lympstone Manor, Exmouth, Devon
- 38. Hambarul de la Moor Hall, Aughton, Lancashire
- 39. Acasă la Penarth, Cardiff
- 40. Sezonalitate, Maidenhead, Berkshire
- 41. The Sportsman, Faversham Road, Seasalter, Kent
- 42. Crocadon, Saltash, Cornwall
- 43. La etaj de Tom Shepherd, Lichfield, Staffordshire
- 44. Parkers Arms, Newton-in-Bowland, Lancashire
- 45. Inver, Strathlachlan, Argyll & Bute
- 46. Meadowsweet, Holt, Norfolk
- 47. Furna, New Road, Brighton
- 48. The Shed, Waterfront, Swansea
- 49. Waterman, Waterman House, Belfast
- 50. The Forest Side, Grasmere, Cumbria
- 51. The Jackdaw Conwy, High Street, Conwy
- 52. Sălbăticia, Birmingham
- 53. Valea Pony Chew, Knowle Hill, Chew Magna, Somerset
- 54. White Swan at Fence, Fence, Lancashire
- 55. Nativ la Netherwood Estate, Tenbury Wells, Herefordshire
- 56. Big Counter, Pollokshields, Glasgow
- 57. Harborne Kitchen, High Street, Birmingham
- 58. Bavette, Town Street, Leeds
- 59. Cedar Tree de Hrishikesh Desai, Farlam Hall Hotel, Brampton, Cumbria
- 60. Magazin de pește Ballater, Ballater, Aberdeen și Deeside
- 61. Annwn, Narbeth, Pembrokeshire
- 62. Paco Tapas, Redcliffe, Bristol
- 63. The Latymer din Pennyhill Park, Bagshot, Surrey
- 64. Argoe Newlyn, Newlyn, Cornwall
- 65. Hanul Greyhound – Pettistree, Suffolk
- 66. Lumiere, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire
- 67. O altă mână, Unitatea F, Manchester
- 68. The Abbey Inn Byland, York
- 69. Briar, Bruton, Somerset
- 70. Cail Bruich, West End, Glasgow
- 71. The Cottage in the Wood, Keswick, Cumbria
- 72. Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons, A Belmond Hotel, Great Milton, Oxfordshire
- 73. La etaj, la Landrace, Bath, Somerset
- 74. Bench Sheffield, Sheffield, South Yorkshire
- 75. Gwen, Machynlleth, Powys
- 76. Emilia, Ashburton, Devon
- 77. Holm, South Petherton, Somerset
- 78. The Rabbit, Birmingham, West Midlands
- 79. Aven, Preston, Lancashire
- 80. REBEL, Newcastle, Tyne & Wear
- 81. 1 York Place, Clifton, Bristol
- 82. The Blue Pelican, Deal, Kent
- 83. Henrock la Linthwaite House, Bowness-on-Windermere, Cumbria
- 84. The Sparrows, 16 Red Bank, Manchester
- 85. Liliac, Lyme Regis, Dorset
- 86. Manifest, strada Watkinson, Liverpool
- 87. Gutui, Westgate-on-Sea, Kent
- 88. The Woodspeen, Bermont, Berkshire
- 89. The Box Tree, Ilkley, West Yorkshire
- 90. Wild Flor, Hove, East Sussex
- 91. BANK Bristol, Wells Road, Totterdown, Bristol
- 92. Sur-Mer la The Suffolk, Aldeburgh, Suffolk
- 93. The Oarsman, Spittal Street, Marlow, Buckinghamshire
- 94. Tharavadu, Mill Hill, Leeds, West Yorkshire
- 95. Twenty Eight, Pepper Street, Chester
- 96. Sindhu de Atul Kochhar, Marlow, Buckinghamshire, SL7 1RG
- 97. The Counter Tunbridge Wells, Kent
- 98. Vanderlyle, Cambridge
- 99. James Street, Belfast, Co Antrim
- 100. Restaurantul Damson, Newbury, Berkshire
Birmingham domină lista cu cinci intrări, iar județele cu o puternică prezență culinară includ North Yorkshire, Cumbria și Berkshire.
Cele mai bune 100 de restaurante din Londra pentru 2025
- 1. AGORA, Podul Londrei
- 2. KOL, Marylebone
- 3. Aulis Londra, Soho
- 4. Al lui Lyle, Shoreditch
- 5. Kolae, Podul Londrei
- 6. Restaurantul The Ritz, Hotelul The Ritz, Mayfair
- 7. Humble Chicken, Soho, Londra
- 8. Da Terra, Bethnal Green
- 9. BiBi, Mayfair
- 10. The Ledbury, Notting Hill
- 11. Vinuri de calitate, Farringdon
- 12. Kiln Soho
- 13. Brat, Shoreditch
- 14. Sollip, Podul Londrei
- 15. Ikoyi, Aldwych
- 16. Cornus, Belgravia
- 17. Ibai, Farringdon
- 18. Akoko, Fitzrovia
- 19. Josephine Bouchon, Chelsea
- 20. Contor 71, Shoreditch
- 21. Endo la Rotunda, Orașul Alb
- 22. Masa lui Evelyn la The Blue Posts, Soho
- 23. Alain Ducasse la The Dorchester
- Hotelul Dorchester, Mayfair
- 24. 40 Maltby Street, Bermondsey
- 25. Clubul cuișoarelor, Shoreditch
- 26. Chishuru, Fitzrovia
- 27. Sabor: El Asador, Mayfair
- 28. A. Wong, Pimlico
- 29. Mambow, Hackney
- 30. Bouchon Racine, Farringdon
- 31. Restaurant St Barts, Barbican
- 32. Siloz, Hackney
- 33. Miga, Hackney
- 34. Alex Dilling la Hotel Cafe Royal, Piccadilly Circus
- 35. Fallow St James’s, Haymarket
- 36. Brutto, Farringdon
- 37. Luca, Farringdon
- 38. Dovetale la 1 Hotel Mayfair
- 39. The Midland Grand Dining Room,
- Hotelul St Pancras Renaissance
- 40. The Lanesborough Grill
- The Lanesborough, Belgravia
- 41. Trullo, Highbury
- 42. Camille, Podul Londrei
- 43. În spate, Hackney
- 44. The Parakeet, Kentish Town
- 45. Otto’s, Clerkenwell
- 46. AngloThai, Marylebone
- 47. Devonshire Soho, Londra
- 48. Sael, St. James
- 49. Hélène Darroze la The Connaught, Mayfair
- 50. Munte, Soho
- 51. Flori sălbatice, Pimlico
- 52. St John Smithfield, Farringdon
- 53. Noble Rot Mayfair
- 54. Donia, Soho
- 55. Acme Fire Cult @ 40FT Brewery, Dalston,
- 56. Morchella, Clerkenwell
- 57. Gouqi, St James’s
- 58. OMA, Podul Londrei
- 59. Dorian, Notting Hill
- 60. Evernight, Battersea
- 61. Roe, Canary Wharf
- 62. Pavyllon London, Four Seasons Hotel Park Lane
- 63. Claude Bosi la Bibendum, Michelin House, Chelsea
- 64. Padella Shoreditch
- 65. Broasca de Adam Handling, Covent Garden
- 66. The Dysart Petersham, Richmond
- 67. Mesteacănul de argint, Chiswick
- 68. Trinity, Clapham
- 69. Maison Francois, St. James
- 70. Quality Chop House, Clerkenwell
- 71. Manteca Shoreditch
- 72. Lisboa, Fitzrovia
- 73. Restaurantul Mount St., Mayfair
- 74. Ormer Mayfair la Flemings Mayfair
- 75. Leo’s Clapton, Hackney
- 76. Trivet, Bermondsey
- 77. Perilla, Newington Green
- 78. Corrigan’s Mayfair
- 79. Casa Franceză, Soho
- 80. BAO Borough, London Bridge
- 81. SESTA Hackney
- 82. Gymkhana, Mayfair
- 83. The Pem, Westminster
- 84. Cafe Cecilia, Hackney
- 85. Wild Honey St James, 8 Pall Mall
- 86. Rambutan, Podul Londrei
- 87. TEMAKI, Brixton
- 88. Normah’s, Bayswater
- 89. Restaurant 1890 de Gordon Ramsay, The Savoy
- 90. Barbary Notting Hill
- 91. Farang, Highbury
- 92. Al nouălea, Fitzrovia
- 93. Maestrul Wei, Holborn
- 94. Lasdun, South Bank
- 95. Bucătăria Zeret, Camberwell
- 96. Bistro Freddie, Shoreditch
- 97. The Wolseley, 160 Piccadilly, St James’s
- 98. Clubul Cinnamon, Westminster
- 99. Toklas, Templu
- 100. Colonelul Saab Holborn Hall, Covent Garden
În capitala britanică, restaurantul anului SquareMeal este un nou venit, Agora, descris ca un „campion îndrăzneț și încrezător al bucătăriei grecești”.
Pete Dreyer, editorul de restaurante SquareMeal, a adăugat: „Accesibilitatea și energia Agorei ne-au impresionat cu adevărat în acest an. Acesta este un restaurant care îi întâmpină pe toți – nu trebuie să rezervați în avans, iar odată ce sunteți înăuntru, meniul este simplu, delicios și foarte accesibil.”
Ghidul SquareMeal subliniază bogăția de opțiuni culinare din Londra, menționând că este dificil să știi unde să-ți cheltuiești banii cu atâtea restaurante excelente la fiecare colț. Acest clasament își propune să fie un ghid util pentru gurmanzi.