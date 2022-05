This Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 photo shows bulletproof backpacks that for sale at an Office Depot store in Evanston, Ill.. With the rise of mass shooting, companies like Guard Dog Security, TuffyPacks and Bulletblocker are creating bullet-resistant backpacks for children for the back-to-school shopping season. Many say they’re seeing an increase in sales in their products leading up to the fall, and typically see a spike in sales after a mass shooting.,Image: 573963109, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This content is intended for editorial use only. For other uses, additional clearances may be required. THURSDAY, AUG. 8, 2019 PHOTO, Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia