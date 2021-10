epa09037710 Palestinians get vaccinated against COVID-19, in the mobile vaccinations unite next to Damascus gate in Jerusalem?s old city as part of operations headed by Home Front Command and Magen David Adom, 26 February 2021. Israel started lifting some of its coronavirus restrictions and allowed the use of 'Green Badge' app for vaccination certificate for people who have received two doses of the coronavirus vaccine. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI