April 5, 2020, Beirut, Beirut, Lebanon: Lebanese nationals, residing in Saudi Arabia, arrive at the Beirut international airport on April 5, 2020. Lebanon started repatriating nationals stranded abroad in its first flight in weeks since it closed its international airport to stem the novel coronavirus. Lebanese returning home must pay for their own ticket and their families are not allowed to meet them at the airport. But critics have complained of steep ticket fares, while a financial crisis has severely restricted transactions from Lebanese bank accounts. Middle East Airlines, the week before, claimed tickets were more expensive - $650 for an economy class seat from Riyadh and $1,800 for a cheaper fare from Abidjan for example - because planes would be empty on the way out to evacuations (Credit Image: © Haitham Al-Mousawi/APA Images via ZUMA Wire)