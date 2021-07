Codul de caniculă a fost prelungit. De luni, vin și ploile în mare parte a țării

Tourists brave strong wind and heavy rain caused by Typhoon Ampil, the tenth typhoon of the year, on the Bund in Shanghai, China, 22 July 2018. Ampil, the 10th typhoon this year, has made landfall on the island of Chongming in Shanghai at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, packing winds of up to 28 meters per second near its eye, the municipal meteorological observatory said. The island, 45 km east of downtown Shanghai, is at the mouth of the Yangtze River. The Shanghai municipal flood control headquarters said it had relocated a total of 190,000 people from coastal areas by early Sunday morning. In neighboring provinces of Zhejiang and Jiangsu, more than 42,500 people were also relocated. More than 28,000 ships including 22,900 fishing boats have returned to port in Zhejiang.