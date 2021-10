epa09545423 A view of damage caused by bad weather in Scordia, Sicily Island, southern Italy, 25 October 2021. The body of a 67-year-old man, who was caught up in flash floods on 24 October in the Sicilian town of Scordia, has been found, firefighters said on the day. The man's 54-year wife is still missing and rescuers are searching for her. The married couple got out of their car on 24 October, when mud and floods inundated the town near Catania and they were swept away by the fury of the water, an eyewitness said. The southern Italian regions of Sicily, Calabria, Basilicata and Apulia remained on alert on the day due to the extreme climate events. EPA-EFE/ORIETTA SCARDINO