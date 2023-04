FILE - An employee of the Romanian grain handling operator Comvex oversees the unloading of Ukrainian cereals from a barge in the Black Sea port of Constanta, Romania, on June 21, 2022. The leaders of five European Union members helping the transit of Ukrainian farm produce to third countries on Friday March 31, 2023 called for EU action over a glut that resulted from the goods not leaving for their destinations, bringing down prices in their own markets and angering farmers.