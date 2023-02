epa09853017 A car with the letters Z and V, which has been used by Russian forces as an identifying sign on their vehicles in Ukraine, parked in front of a French supermarket chain Auchan store in Podolsk, outside Moscow, Russia, 27 March 2022. On 24 February Russian troops had entered Ukrainian territory in what the Russian president declared a 'special military operation', resulting in fighting, and multiple sanctions against Russia. As the result of sanctions imposed by the West on Russia, a number of brands such as McDonald's, Ikea, Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Prada, Gucci, Dior, Apple, Master Card Visa and others, have announced the suspension or limitation of their business in Russia. On 27 March, Chairman and chief executive officer of Auchan Retail Yves Claude says, Auchan plans to remain in Russia. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV