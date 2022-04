epaselect epa09890994 Palestinians clash with Israeli police inside Al-Aqsa Mosque compound after Israeli police entered the compound before dawn as thousands of Muslims were gathered to perform prayers during the holy month of Ramadan, Jerusalem, 15 April 2022. According to Israeli police, forces entered the compound to remove stones and prevent violence. According to the Palestinian Red Crescent emergency service at least 67 wounded Palestinians have been evacuated to hospitals. EPA-EFE/JAMAL AWAD