File photo - Simona Halep during a practice session at the 2018 Indian Wells Masters 1000 at Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, USA, on March 6, 2019. Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep has been banned for four years following breaches of the Tennis Anti-Doping Programme. An independent tribunal determined the 31-year-old Romanian had committed "intentional" anti-doping violations. Former world number one Halep tested positive for the use of roxadustat at last year's US Open. Photo by Corinne Dubreuil/ABACAPRESS.COM