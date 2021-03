Cu albinele, în mijlocul războiului. Tot mai mulți bărbați din Yemen înfruntă raidurile aeriene pentru a face mierea cea mai bună. „Chiar și rebelii se tem de albine”

Yemeni beekeepers collect honeycombs at their apiary in the country's northern Hajjah province on November 10, 2019. The conflict between the Saudi-backed government and Iran-aligned rebels has blighted millions of lives and brought the economy to the brink of collapse with cottage industries like beekeeping, coffee growing and artisan manufacturing particularly hard hit. Yemen is renowned for its Sidr honey, named for the tree from where the nectar is collected and referred to informally as "Middle Eastern manuka" in honour of its New Zealand market rival.,Image: 483920138, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no