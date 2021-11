Cum arată restricțiile în Europa, în contextul apariției tulpinii Omicron

People queue in front of a mobile Covid-19 vaccination centre to receive their vaccination in a shopping mall in Ludwigsburg, southwestern Germany, on November 11, 2021, amid a surge of infections during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Germany needs further coronavirus restrictions to combat a record surge in infections and "get through this winter", German would-be chancellor Scholz said on November 11, calling a meeting with state premiers to decide new curbs. The country recorded 50,196 new cases in the past 24 hours on November 11, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) health agency -- the first time the figure has exceeded 50,000.,Image: 642677262, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia