Până unde merge cruzimea armatei ruse. Medic din Kiev: „Am avut familii întregi rănite de explozibilul ascuns în jucării de pluș”

A Kung Fu Panda toy is seen in the wreckage of the damaged residential buildings by the Russian air raids in Borodyanka , Bucha Raion of Kyiv Oblast, on 7 April 2022. Devastation In Borodyanka Amid Russian Invasion Of Ukraine, Borodyanka of Bucha Raion, Kyiv Oblast - 07 Apr 2022,Image: 681042823, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia