epa05171040 A copy of 'To Kill A Mockingbird' sits in the courtroom in the Monroe County Heritage Museum in Monroeville, Alabama, USA, 19 February 2016. US novelist Harper Lee, the author of 'To Kill a Mockingbird' has died at the age of 89 in her hometown of Monroeville on 19 February. The courtroom is the model for the fictional courtroom settings in Lee's classic novel. EPA/DAN ANDERSON