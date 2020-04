epa06665869 Orphaned baby elephants walk back to their pens to sleep before sunset at the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust Elephant Orphanage in Nairobi, Kenya, 12 April 2018 (issued 13 April 2018). Founded by Dame Daphne Sheldrick in 1977, the elephant orphanage currently looks after 29 baby elephants who have been orphaned by human-wildlife conflicts and poaching, among other causes. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA