„Este terifiant”. Angela Merkel s-a deplasat în zonele lovite de inundații. Bilanțul deceselor urcă în Germania la 157

epa09351764 German Chancellor Angela Merkel (C-L) and Rhineland-Palatinate State Premier Malu Dreyer (C-R) speak to people as they inspect the damage after heavy flooding of the river Ahr caused severe destruction in the village of Schuld, Ahrweiler district, Germany, 18 July 2021. Large parts of western Germany were hit by heavy, continuous rain in the night to 15 July, resulting in local flash floods that destroyed buildings and swept away cars, killing dozens of people, while several were still missing. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOF STACHE / POOL