People search through buildings, destroyed during Israeli air strikes a day earlier, in the southern Gaza Strip on November 16, 2023 in Nuseirat, Gaza. Heavy fighting rages in the northern Gaza Strip as Israel encircles the area, despite increasingly pressing calls for a ceasefire. Due to a lack of fuel needed to operate the generators, hospitals are deprived of electricity. Between 15,000 and 20,000 people took shelter in hospital facilities, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip. The WHO, once again in contact with the Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza, considers "the situation disastrous and perilous". Photo by Bashar Taleb apaimages