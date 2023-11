Suma cu care a fost vândut tabloul „Femme a la montre” al lui Picasso la licitație. A devenit a doua cea mai scumpă pictură a artistului spaniol

Sotheby's employees take phone bids during the "The Emily Fisher Landau Collection: An Era Defined" auction for Pablo Picasso's "Femme a la Montre" at Sotheby's in New York City on November 8, 2023. Pablo Picasso's 'Femme a la montre' from 1932 is expected to fetch at least 120 million USD. Other works up for sale include pieces by Jasper Johns, Willem de Kooning, Mark Rothko and Andy Warhol. The sale consists of around 120 pieces from Landau's prestigious collection which is overall expected to realise well over 400 million USD / Profimedia Images