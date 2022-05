Tatăl a fost un dictator brutal și corupt, gonit de la putere de o revoluție. Fiul a câștigat acum alegerile prezidențiale, după o eficientă campanie de dezinformare

epa05292608 Filipino Vice Presidential Candidate, Senator Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. (2-R) gives a speech during his campaign rally at a public market in Manila, Philippines, 07 May 2016. Current frontrunner Bongbong Marcos, son of former strongman Ferdinand Marcos who ruled the country for decades before being toppled by a people uprising. A few days remain as Filipinos will vote for 12 of 24 senators on 09 May, when the country also elects a new President, a Vice President and more than 18,000 regional and local positions. EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO