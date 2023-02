(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 18, 2022 Senior border guard officer Juho Pellinen stands near a fence marking the boundary between Finland and the Russian Federation near the border crossing of Pelkola, in Imatra, Finland on November 18, 2022. Finland has started building its 200-kilometre fence on the Russian border, starting with a three-kilometre pilot fence at the southeastern border crossing in Imatra, the border guard said on February 28, 2023. In total, Finland plans to fence 200 kilometres of its 1,300-kilometre border with Russia at a cost of around 380 million euros ($394 million).,Image: 759274666, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no