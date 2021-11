epa02418542 Players of a pick-up team of NATO's International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) and afghan women soccer team (in red) struggle for the ball during a friendly match between Afghan national women?s football team and a pick-up team of women from ISAF in Kabul, Afghanistan on 29 October 2010. The Afghan women?s team, founded in 2004, played their first international match against Pakistan in August, 2007. The team is the first all-women Afghan soccer team ranked by FIFA, the world soccer's governing body. EPA/S. SABAWOON