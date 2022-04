epa09891392 Worshipers and priests take part in a procession on Good Friday in front of the Notre-Dame Cathedral as part of the Good Friday celebrations in Paris, France, 15 April 2022. Good Friday is the one of the highest religious holidays observed by Christians all over the world, commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and coincides this year with the 3rd anniversary of the fire that ravaged the Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON