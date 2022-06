epa10033082 Pro-choice demonstrators hold placards during a protest following the decision by the US Supreme Court to overturn the Roe v. Wade ruling, in Los Angeles, California, 24 June 2022. The US Supreme Court ruled on the Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health Organization, overturning the 1973 case of Roe v Wade that guaranteed federal abortion rights. The decision opens the possibility for states to ban abortion. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT