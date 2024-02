Party for Freedom, or PVV, led by veteran anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders during a meeting with party leaders organized by Speaker of the House Vera Bergkamp in the House of Representatives in The Hague, Netherlands, on November 24, 2023. The purpose of the meeting is to appoint an explorer whose task it is to hold discussions with the factions and investigate what coalition options they see in front of them. The party of Geert Wilders, won 37 seats in the 150-seat lower house, indicating a seismic shift to the right for the Netherlands / Profimedia Images