epa09047111 A man wears mask as walks next to Oberbaum Bridge in Berlin, Germany, 02 March 2021. People in Berlin took the sunny weather with spring-like warm temperatures as an opportunity to go outside during lockdown and to sit in the sun, to run or to stroll. The German Chancellor meets on 03 March the heads of the German regional states at the chancellery to discuss further lockdown measures due to the COVID-19 disease crisis caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER