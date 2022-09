Mar 6, 2019 - Walgreen Coast, Marie Byrd Land, Antarctic - Thwaites Glacier, sometimes referred to as the Doomsday Glacier, is an unusually broad and vast Antarctic glacier flowing into Pine Island Bay, part of the Amundsen Sea, east of Mount Murphy, on the Walgreen Coast of Marie Byrd Land. Its surface speeds exceed 2 kilometres per year near its grounding line.,Image: 647848071, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no