epa03429892 A so-called Silverback Mountain Gorilla pictured in the Bwindi Impenetrable National Park, Uganda, 05 October 2012. The Bwindi Impenetrable Forest Reserve was created in 1942 and later on renovated to the Bwindi Impenetrable National Park in 1992 and listed as a world Heritage site in 1994. It covers an area of 327 square kilometres and gives home to almost 50% of the world's population of the Mountain Gorillas which are estimated at less than 800 specimen. EPA/GERNOT HENSEL