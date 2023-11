People cheer as a vehicle carrying hostages released by Hamas drives towards an army base in Ofakim, southern Israel, on November 26, 2023, after they were released by Hamas from the Gaza Strip. Israel's prison service said 39 Palestinian detainees were released on November 26, 2023 under the terms of a truce agreement between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The announcement came after 13 Israeli hostages were freed in the Palestinian territory under the deal, along with three Thais and a Russian-Israeli dual citizen / Profimedia Images